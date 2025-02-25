Three Azerbaijani boxers start Strandja tournament with victory - PHOTO

The prestigious Strandja International Boxing Tournament has kicked off in Sofia, Bulgaria, with a strong start for the Azerbaijani national team.

Idman.biz reports that on the opening day, three Azerbaijani boxers secured victories:

Zelimkhan Suleymanov (57 kg) faced Davlet Moldashev (Kazakhstan) and claimed a 3:2 victory (29:28, 30:27, 28:29, 28:29, 29:28).

In the quarterfinals, he will take on Italy’s Michele Baldassi, who advanced directly past the first round.

Nebi Isgandarov (67 kg) progressed to the quarterfinals without a fight, as his opponent, Shpetim Bajoku (Kosovo), failed to show up. He will now face Rumen Rumenov (Bulgaria) for a spot in the semifinals.

Zaur Gahramanov (67 kg) defeated O’Connor Darren (Ireland) in the round of 16 with a 4:1 victory (30:27, 30:27, 30:27, 29:28, 28:29). His next opponent will be Gianluigi Malanga (Italy).

The Strandja tournament will conclude on March 2, with intense battles ahead for the remaining contenders.

Idman.biz