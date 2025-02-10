Azerbaijan boxer Anakhanim Ismayilova wins gold in Belgrade: "The final fight was intense"

Azerbaijani boxer Anakhanim Ismayilova, competing in the 48 kg category, won a gold medal at an international tournament in Belgrade, Serbia.

Speaking to Report, she reflected on her victory, describing the final match as particularly intense due to her opponent being a local Serbian athlete, Idman.biz reports.

"I was physically well-prepared, having trained in Shaki. I had great confidence in myself. The final against the Serbian athlete was tough because she was the local competitor. However, I managed to win," she said.

Looking ahead, Ismayilova shared her focus on preparing for future competitions, particularly the upcoming World Championships. "After returning to Baku, my goal is to prepare for the upcoming world championship. I am confident that I will return with a medal from that competition as well."

The Azerbaijani team finished the international tournament in Belgrade with a total of six medals: one gold, two silver, and three bronze. In addition to Ismayilova's gold, Aynur Rzayeva (+81 kg) won silver, while Marjona Savriyeva (50 kg), Zeynəb Rahimova (54 kg), Aynur Mikayilova (57 kg), and Emili Rzayeva (70 kg) all claimed bronze.

Idman.biz