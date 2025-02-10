10 February 2025
EN

Azerbaijan boxer Anakhanim Ismayilova wins gold in Belgrade: "The final fight was intense"

Boxing
News
10 February 2025 17:57
23
Azerbaijan boxer Anakhanim Ismayilova wins gold in Belgrade: "The final fight was intense"

Azerbaijani boxer Anakhanim Ismayilova, competing in the 48 kg category, won a gold medal at an international tournament in Belgrade, Serbia.

Speaking to Report, she reflected on her victory, describing the final match as particularly intense due to her opponent being a local Serbian athlete, Idman.biz reports.

"I was physically well-prepared, having trained in Shaki. I had great confidence in myself. The final against the Serbian athlete was tough because she was the local competitor. However, I managed to win," she said.

Looking ahead, Ismayilova shared her focus on preparing for future competitions, particularly the upcoming World Championships. "After returning to Baku, my goal is to prepare for the upcoming world championship. I am confident that I will return with a medal from that competition as well."

The Azerbaijani team finished the international tournament in Belgrade with a total of six medals: one gold, two silver, and three bronze. In addition to Ismayilova's gold, Aynur Rzayeva (+81 kg) won silver, while Marjona Savriyeva (50 kg), Zeynəb Rahimova (54 kg), Aynur Mikayilova (57 kg), and Emili Rzayeva (70 kg) all claimed bronze.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijani boxers won 6 medals in Serbia - PHOTO
9 February 12:50
Boxing

Azerbaijani boxers won 6 medals in Serbia - PHOTO

The international boxing tournament held in the Serbian capital Belgrade has ended
Azerbaijan’s female boxers to compete in 62nd Belgrade Winner
3 February 17:00
Boxing

Azerbaijan’s female boxers to compete in 62nd Belgrade Winner

The 62nd Belgrade Winner international boxing tournament will be held from 4 – 10 February

Azerbaijan's IBA Champions Night: Global Boxing Milestone
3 February 15:51
Boxing

Azerbaijan's IBA Champions Night: Global Boxing Milestone

Baku’s IBA Champions Night recognized as one of 2024's top boxing events

Who is waiting for the winner of the Beterbiev - Bivol fight?
24 January 15:21
Boxing

Who is waiting for the winner of the Beterbiev - Bivol fight?

Russians, who will fight for the title, will enter the ring in Saudi Arabia
Boxing seeks Trump's help to regain Olympic status
23 January 17:00
Boxing

Boxing seeks Trump's help to regain Olympic status

IBA asked Trump to inquire into 2028 Olympics omission
Loren Alfonso: "I didn’t expect the Olympic medal to be of such poor quality"
22 January 12:27
Boxing

Loren Alfonso: "I didn’t expect the Olympic medal to be of such poor quality"

The medals of five Azerbaijani Olympic medalists have lost their quality over time

Most read

Real Madrid hold farewell ceremony for Marcelo
9 February 10:13
Football

Real Madrid hold farewell ceremony for Marcelo

The event took place before the Madrid Derby

What is the Premier League's ranking in the world?
8 February 14:30
Football

What is the Premier League's ranking in the world?

The global ranking of football leagues has been announced
Neftchi agreed with a new striker - He is already in Baku
8 February 16:45
Football

Neftchi agreed with a new striker - He is already in Baku

27-year-old football player most recently played for the Cypriot club Paralimni
Fabregas is in the target of Stuttgart
8 February 16:21
Football

Fabregas is in the target of Stuttgart

Stuttgart has won once in its last four matches in all tournaments