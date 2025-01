The Azerbaijani men's national boxing team has started the first training camp of the new year.

Idman.biz reports that the team, under the leadership of head coach Ravshan Khojayev, began their preparation in Goygol.

The new coach has included 36 boxers in the camp. The training sessions at the Goygol Olympic Sports Complex will primarily focus on general physical conditioning.

The training camp is set to conclude on January 25.

Idman.biz