Azerbaijani boxer Tayfur Aliyev has secured a championship belt at the HELL Boxing Kings tournament, reports Idman.biz.

Competing in the 60 kg category, the European Games medalist faced Hungarian fighter Kovács Kruzito during the final night held in Miskolc, Hungary.

The six-round bout concluded with a decisive victory for Aliyev, crowning him as the season's champion and earning him a special championship belt.

Idman.biz