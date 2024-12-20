Azerbaijan's strongest boxers revealed - PHOTO

The Azerbaijan Boxing Championship, featuring male and female boxers, has concluded.

A total of 200 athletes (178 men and 22 women) from 41 teams representing various cities, regions, and sports societies across the country participated in the competition, Idman.biz reports.

On the final day of the 6-day tournament, the men's champions were determined in 13 weight categories.

The finals were attended by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, his Deputy Mariana Vasileva, the President of the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation, Sahil Babayev, the President of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation, Shahin Bagirov, the President of the Azerbaijan Paralympic Committee, Hidayat Abdullayev, the Honorary President of the Azerbaijan Minifootball Federation, Orkhan Mammadov, the President of the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation, Taleh Ziyadov, and other federation officials.

Before the matches, a video was shown highlighting Azerbaijan’s boxers’ achievements in international tournaments throughout the year. Minister Farid Gayibov praised the national teams’ performances in 2024 and emphasized the development of boxing in the country, mentioning the opening of boxing gyms in both the capital and regions.

Sahil Babayev, President of the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation, noted that 2024 has been a successful year for the country's boxers, with national teams winning 160 medals in 35 international competitions. Of these, 44 were gold, 48 silver, and 68 bronze, including 21 from the European Championships, 5 from the World Championships, and 1 from the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

Babayev also reminded that Azerbaijan hosted two international tournaments this year and plans to host three in 2025. He emphasized strengthening the technical base, increasing international referees, and improving coaches' qualifications.

The ultimate goal, he said, is to win a gold medal at the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics.

After the remarks, Farid Gayibov and Sahil Babayev met with the boxers who won medals at the World Youth Championship and U22 European Championship.

The strongest boxers in Azerbaijan were then announced. The official guests were awarded the top three in the 60 kg and 67 kg weight categories.

The champions of the decisive bouts were Subhan Mammadov, Yadigar Aliyev, Amin Mammadzada, Omar Aslanli, Magsud Khasmetov, Malik Hasanov, Nabi Iskandarov, Serhan Aliyev, Rasim Chobanli, Murad Allahverdiyev, Seyid Seyidov, Rauf Rahimov, and Mohammad Abdullayev.

In the team standings, Neftchi Sports Club claimed first place with 60 points. BFL finished second with 21 points, while Qizil Elcek secured third place with 19 points.

Subhan Mammadov was named the best boxer of the championship, and Galib Abiyev was selected as the best referee.

Azerbaijan Championship Final Results

48 kg

• 1st: Subhan Mammadov (Arena IK)

• 2nd: Bilalhabashi Nazarov (DYBIK)

• 3rd: Hasan Malikov (Neftchi IK)

• 3rd: Ramal Yolchuyev (Gabala IK)

51 kg

• 1st: Yadigar Aliyev (Sabail IK)

• 2nd: Tural Sariyev (Neftchi IK)

• 3rd: Kenan Babayev (METE IK)

• 3rd: Raul Valiyev (Astara)

54 kg

• 1st: Amin Mammadzada (Qizil elcek)

• 2nd: Masud Yusifzadə (BFL)

• 3rd: Kenan Aliyev (Neftchi IK)

• 3rd: Agaselim Mustafazada (DİN IC)

57 kg

• 1st: Omar Aslanli (Sumgayit)

• 2nd: Zalimkhan Suleymanov (BFL)

• 3rd: Kamil Babayev (METE IK)

• 3rd: Ruslan Gadirov (MOİK)

60 kg

• 1st: Maqsud Khasmetov (MOİK)

• 2nd: Elbrus Adigozalov (Neftchi IK)

• 3rd: Mahammadali Ashuraliyev (Zabit IK)

• 3rd: Shamil Asgarov (Neftchi IK)

63.5 kg

• 1st: Malik Hasenov (Neftchi IK)

• 2nd: Ruslan Rustamov (BFL)

• 3rd: Elmaddin Agayev (Şirvan)

• 3rd: Jalal Gurbanov (MOİK)

67 kg

• 1st: Nabi Isgandarov (Neftchi IK)

• 2nd: Zaur Gahramanov (Cenub IK)

• 3rd: Mehdi Hasanov (Qizil elcek IK)

• 3rd: İlqar Salahov (Zabit IK)

71 kg

• 1st: Serkhan Aliyev (Neftchi IK)

• 2nd: Nijat Hasanov (Qizil elcek IK)

• 3rd: Shamsi Shahbazov (MOİK)

• 3rd: Ziya Hasanov (Z-1 IK)

75 kg

• 1st: Mirsharif Kazimzada (Neftchi IK)

• 2nd: Rasim Chobanli (DİN IC)

• 3rd: Novruzali Guliyev (MOİK)

• 3rd: Farhad Sheydayev (MOİK)

80 kg

• 1st: Murad Allahverdiyev (Neftchi IK)

• 2nd: Jabrayil Yelekov (Z-1 IK)

• 3rd: Elvin Ganbarov (Neftchi IK)

• 3rd: Fagan Mammadov (Neftchi IK)

86 kg

• 1st: Seyid Seyidov (KNOUT)

• 2nd: Mammad Guliyev (Neftchi IK)

• 3rd: İbrahim İsmayılov (Z-1 IK)

• 3rd: Heydar Mammadov (DİN IC)

92 kg

• 1st: Rauf Rahimov (Neftchi IK)

• 2nd: Surat Garayev (Sabail IK)

• 3rd: Mirkhayal Mammadov (Ganja)

• 3rd: Elgun Abdullayev (Ganja)

+92 kg

• 1st: Mohammad Abdullayev (BFL)

• 2nd: Alakbar Alakbarov (Cenub IK)

• 3rd: Rashid Mammadov (Z-1 IK)

• 3rd: Teymur Aslanov (MIA IC)

Idman.biz