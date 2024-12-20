20 December 2024
EN

Azerbaijan's strongest boxers revealed - PHOTO

Boxing
News
20 December 2024 16:40
20
Azerbaijan's strongest boxers revealed - PHOTO

The Azerbaijan Boxing Championship, featuring male and female boxers, has concluded.

A total of 200 athletes (178 men and 22 women) from 41 teams representing various cities, regions, and sports societies across the country participated in the competition, Idman.biz reports.

On the final day of the 6-day tournament, the men's champions were determined in 13 weight categories.

The finals were attended by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, his Deputy Mariana Vasileva, the President of the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation, Sahil Babayev, the President of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation, Shahin Bagirov, the President of the Azerbaijan Paralympic Committee, Hidayat Abdullayev, the Honorary President of the Azerbaijan Minifootball Federation, Orkhan Mammadov, the President of the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation, Taleh Ziyadov, and other federation officials.

Before the matches, a video was shown highlighting Azerbaijan’s boxers’ achievements in international tournaments throughout the year. Minister Farid Gayibov praised the national teams’ performances in 2024 and emphasized the development of boxing in the country, mentioning the opening of boxing gyms in both the capital and regions.

Sahil Babayev, President of the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation, noted that 2024 has been a successful year for the country's boxers, with national teams winning 160 medals in 35 international competitions. Of these, 44 were gold, 48 silver, and 68 bronze, including 21 from the European Championships, 5 from the World Championships, and 1 from the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

Babayev also reminded that Azerbaijan hosted two international tournaments this year and plans to host three in 2025. He emphasized strengthening the technical base, increasing international referees, and improving coaches' qualifications.

The ultimate goal, he said, is to win a gold medal at the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics.

After the remarks, Farid Gayibov and Sahil Babayev met with the boxers who won medals at the World Youth Championship and U22 European Championship.

The strongest boxers in Azerbaijan were then announced. The official guests were awarded the top three in the 60 kg and 67 kg weight categories.

The champions of the decisive bouts were Subhan Mammadov, Yadigar Aliyev, Amin Mammadzada, Omar Aslanli, Magsud Khasmetov, Malik Hasanov, Nabi Iskandarov, Serhan Aliyev, Rasim Chobanli, Murad Allahverdiyev, Seyid Seyidov, Rauf Rahimov, and Mohammad Abdullayev.

In the team standings, Neftchi Sports Club claimed first place with 60 points. BFL finished second with 21 points, while Qizil Elcek secured third place with 19 points.

Subhan Mammadov was named the best boxer of the championship, and Galib Abiyev was selected as the best referee.

Azerbaijan Championship Final Results
48 kg
• 1st: Subhan Mammadov (Arena IK)
• 2nd: Bilalhabashi Nazarov (DYBIK)
• 3rd: Hasan Malikov (Neftchi IK)
• 3rd: Ramal Yolchuyev (Gabala IK)
51 kg
• 1st: Yadigar Aliyev (Sabail IK)
• 2nd: Tural Sariyev (Neftchi IK)
• 3rd: Kenan Babayev (METE IK)
• 3rd: Raul Valiyev (Astara)
54 kg
• 1st: Amin Mammadzada (Qizil elcek)
• 2nd: Masud Yusifzadə (BFL)
• 3rd: Kenan Aliyev (Neftchi IK)
• 3rd: Agaselim Mustafazada (DİN IC)
57 kg
• 1st: Omar Aslanli (Sumgayit)
• 2nd: Zalimkhan Suleymanov (BFL)
• 3rd: Kamil Babayev (METE IK)
• 3rd: Ruslan Gadirov (MOİK)
60 kg
• 1st: Maqsud Khasmetov (MOİK)
• 2nd: Elbrus Adigozalov (Neftchi IK)
• 3rd: Mahammadali Ashuraliyev (Zabit IK)
• 3rd: Shamil Asgarov (Neftchi IK)
63.5 kg
• 1st: Malik Hasenov (Neftchi IK)
• 2nd: Ruslan Rustamov (BFL)
• 3rd: Elmaddin Agayev (Şirvan)
• 3rd: Jalal Gurbanov (MOİK)
67 kg
• 1st: Nabi Isgandarov (Neftchi IK)
• 2nd: Zaur Gahramanov (Cenub IK)
• 3rd: Mehdi Hasanov (Qizil elcek IK)
• 3rd: İlqar Salahov (Zabit IK)
71 kg
• 1st: Serkhan Aliyev (Neftchi IK)
• 2nd: Nijat Hasanov (Qizil elcek IK)
• 3rd: Shamsi Shahbazov (MOİK)
• 3rd: Ziya Hasanov (Z-1 IK)
75 kg
• 1st: Mirsharif Kazimzada (Neftchi IK)
• 2nd: Rasim Chobanli (DİN IC)
• 3rd: Novruzali Guliyev (MOİK)
• 3rd: Farhad Sheydayev (MOİK)
80 kg
• 1st: Murad Allahverdiyev (Neftchi IK)
• 2nd: Jabrayil Yelekov (Z-1 IK)
• 3rd: Elvin Ganbarov (Neftchi IK)
• 3rd: Fagan Mammadov (Neftchi IK)
86 kg
• 1st: Seyid Seyidov (KNOUT)
• 2nd: Mammad Guliyev (Neftchi IK)
• 3rd: İbrahim İsmayılov (Z-1 IK)
• 3rd: Heydar Mammadov (DİN IC)
92 kg
• 1st: Rauf Rahimov (Neftchi IK)
• 2nd: Surat Garayev (Sabail IK)
• 3rd: Mirkhayal Mammadov (Ganja)
• 3rd: Elgun Abdullayev (Ganja)
+92 kg
• 1st: Mohammad Abdullayev (BFL)
• 2nd: Alakbar Alakbarov (Cenub IK)
• 3rd: Rashid Mammadov (Z-1 IK)
• 3rd: Teymur Aslanov (MIA IC)

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan Boxing Championship: Men’s finalists and Women’s champions decided - PHOTO
10:05
Boxing

Azerbaijan Boxing Championship: Men’s finalists and Women’s champions decided - PHOTO

The Azerbaijan Boxing Championship continues with thrilling matches
Secretary General: "Bringing Khodjaev to Azerbaijan will further elevate the team's success"
16 December 17:04
Boxing

Secretary General: "Bringing Khodjaev to Azerbaijan will further elevate the team's success"

Safarov emphasized that Khodjaev is one of the most experienced specialists in the world
Opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan Boxing Championship was held - PHOTO
15 December 15:29
Boxing

Opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan Boxing Championship was held - PHOTO

The event started with a parade of participating teams
Former IBA Technical Committee Chair conducts seminar for Azerbaijani coaches and referees - PHOTO
12 December 16:50
Boxing

Former IBA Technical Committee Chair conducts seminar for Azerbaijani coaches and referees - PHOTO

Raymond Silvas, the former Chair of the International Boxing Association (IBA) Technical Committee, has visited Azerbaijan
Floyd Mayweather attacked while shopping in London - VIDEO
11 December 11:52
Boxing

Floyd Mayweather attacked while shopping in London - VIDEO

The incident took place at a jewelry store in Hatton Garden
Loren Alfonso awarded at IBA Congress in Dubai - PHOTO
11 December 11:29
Boxing

Loren Alfonso awarded at IBA Congress in Dubai - PHOTO

Azerbaijani boxer Loren Alfonso has been honored by the IBA

Most read

Donnarumma suffers facial injury, Joelinton hits with ear and lip injuries - VIDEO
19 December 11:00
Football

Donnarumma suffers facial injury, Joelinton hits with ear and lip injuries - VIDEO

In the 17th minute of the match between Monaco and PSG (2-4), the home team's defender Wilfried Singo accidentally struck Gianluigi Donnarumma in the face

FIFA Intercontinental Cup final: Real Madrid face Pachuca
18 December 09:57
Football

FIFA Intercontinental Cup final: Real Madrid face Pachuca

Real Madrid face Mexico's Pachuca in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final in Lusail Stadium
CLAIM: Sevilla reaches agreement with Juninho
19 December 17:38
Football

CLAIM: Sevilla reaches agreement with Juninho

The source also revealed the amount that will be paid to Qarabag for Juninho
Sevilla offer for Juninho revealed, another bid expected for Qarabag
18 December 16:31
Football

Sevilla offer for Juninho revealed, another bid expected for Qarabag

If this happens, the LaLiga club will attempt to increase the offer in their next bid for Juninho