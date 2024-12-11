Floyd Mayweather attacked while shopping in London - VIDEO

Former boxer Floyd Mayweather was attacked in the street while he was shopping in Central London.

The incident took place at a jewelry store in Hatton Garden, Idman.biz reports.

Mayweather, accompanied by his bodyguards, entered the store, but a crowd followed him. After exiting the store, he was attacked. His bodyguards intervened to prevent further harm.

The attack is believed to be linked to Mayweather's stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

A person filming the incident claims that Mayweather was struck several times but did not retaliate.

Idman.biz​