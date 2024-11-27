27 November 2024
Leyla Tabasaranskaya: "Boxing has made me fall in love with it, I’m still thriving at 49" - PHOTO

27 November 2024 17:11
In a world where many choose a single path, Leyla Tabasaranskaya proves that it is possible to achieve success in multiple areas at once.

As reported by Idman.biz, Tabasaranskaya, who lives in London, combines her career at an oil and gas company with her passion for boxing. Her second-place finish in the prestigious "Miss Great Britain 2024" contest further highlights her multifaceted talent. The motto, "Age is no obstacle to new beginnings," serves as a guiding principle for Leyla, motivating her towards new achievements.

In an interview with Media.Az, Leyla Tabasaranskaya shared her thoughts on boxing:

"To be honest, I’ve always enjoyed athletic training since childhood. By the time I was 12, I was already strengthening my muscles and doing gym workouts. The feeling of physical strength has always given me an emotional boost. I started boxing at a fairly mature age—over 40 when I began my first sessions. This sport has, literally, made me fall in love with it. Of course, it's associated with injury and risk, but at the same time, it shapes the body, provides excellent endurance, and builds strong psychological resilience. It’s a great opportunity to feel freedom.

"Now, at 49, I still enjoy boxing with great enthusiasm. I always promote this sport among women. For me, the priority in boxing is gaining psychological advantage. "I regularly go to the gym and participate in various amateur competitions, holding practice fights in the ring. By the way, my next fight will be on November 30 (laughs)."

