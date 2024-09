The international tournament among young boxers in Zhabinka, Belarus has been concluded.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani national team finished the competition with 7 medals.

Imran Akhundov (52 kg), Shahin Aslanov (60 kg), and Safdar Mammadzada (+80 kg) who defeated all their opponents, were placed on the top of the podium. Nihat Gasimov (50 kg) and Hagverdi Hasanov (63 kg) won silver medals, and Subhan Babayev (57 kg) and Aflatun Ismiyev (54 kg) won bronze medals.

Idman.biz