The international tournament among young boxers held in the Russian city of Chita has been concluded.

Azerbaijani national team finished the competition with 2 medals, Idman.biz reports.

In the team led by head coach Elbrus Rzayev, Mahammadali Gasimzade won silver and Taghi Nasibov (both 60 kg) won bronze. Gasimzade was also chosen as the most determined boxer of the tournament.

120 boxers from 16 countries competed in the tournament.

Idman.biz