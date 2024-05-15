15 May 2024
5 Azerbaijani boxers are in the semi-finals

Boxing
News
15 May 2024 16:07
The International Boxing Tournament “Konstantin Korotkov Memorial” kicked off in Khabarovsk, Russia.

According to Idman.biz, 3 members of the Azerbaijan national team won their first matches in the competition.

Magsud Khasmetov defeated Russian Nurlan Safarov in the quarter-finals. He won 4:1 (30:27, 30:27, 29:28, 29:28, 27:30). Khasmetov will face Denis Parilov (Russia) in the semi-finals.

Umid Rustamov also qualified for the semi-finals. He knocked out Russian champion Evgeny Lyashkov in the 1/4 finals - 5:0 (29:28, 30:27, 29:28, 30:27, 29:28). Rustamov will fight Maksim Pankov (Belarus) in his second match.

At 63.5 kg, Ruslan Rustamov was stronger than Alexander Kirsanov (Russia) in the 1/4 finals. The Azerbaijani boxer defeated his opponent 5:0 (30:27, 29:28, 29:28, 30:27, 29:28). He will test Nikita Birenkov (Russia) on his way to the final.

By advancing to the semi-finals, our boxers secured at least a bronze medal for themselves. Among the other members of our team, Mirsharif Kazimzade (75 kg) will try his strength against Yegor Shapochansky (Russia), and Ilgar Salahov (67 kg) against Ruslan Abdullayev (Uzbekistan) for a place in the finals.

It should be noted that the semi-final matches will be held on May 17.

