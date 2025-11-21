21 November 2025
Azerbaijan to compete with 11 boxers at u-23 European Championship in Budapest

Boxing
News
21 November 2025 10:49
Azerbaijan will be represented by 11 athletes at the European Championship for men and women under 23 in Budapest, Hungary.

Idman.Biz reports that the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation has released this information.

The tournament, which begins on November 23, will last seven days.

Head coach Elbrus Rzayev will give opportunities to Subhan Mamedov (50 kg), Amin Mammadzade (55 kg), Tagi Nasibov (60 kg), Ali Abdullayev (65 kg), Nicat Alirzayev (70 kg), Farhad Sheydayev (75 kg), and Sabuhi Alizade (+90 kg) in the men’s category.

For the women’s team, head coach Ilkin Agayev will rely on Lale Madetova (48 kg), Zeynab Rahimova (54 kg), Aynur Mikayilova (57 kg), and Fatime Mehdiyeva (65 kg) in Budapest.

International-level referee Galib Abiyev will also be among the judges at the competition.

It should be noted that the national team, which departed for Hungary today, will return to Baku on November 30.

Idman.Biz

