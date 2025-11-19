Kazakhstan’s boxer announces upcoming fights - PHOTO

Kazakhstan’s highly regarded boxer Balausa Muzdiman has announced her upcoming fights.

According to Idman.Biz, she shared the news on his Instagram page.

The athlete revealed that his first opponent will be Australian boxer Cherneka Johnson, known for her controversial reputation.

His second fight will be against undefeated Danish boxer Dina Torslund.

“My next opponent will be Japanese Mitsuki Hirutao,” Balausa Muzdiman stated.

It is worth noting that Muzdiman’s last fight took place in September 2025, where he defeated India’s Mamta Singh by technical knockout to win the UBO World Championship title in the lightest weight category.

Idman.Biz