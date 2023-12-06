The semi-finalists in 7 weights have been announced in the Azerbaijan Championship - PHOTO

The fights of the 1/4 final stage of the Azerbaijan Championship among male boxers have started.

Idman.biz reports that on the third day of the competition in which 167 athletes from 41 teams participated, the names of the semi-finalists in 7 weight categories were clarified.

In addition to winning the stage, the winners secured at least a bronze medal for themselves. The leaders of the national team reached the semi-finals without difficulty. Tural Sariyev, Masud Yusifzade, Umid Rustamov, Eldar Guliyev and Rauf Rahimov will fight for the final on December 7.

It should be noted that the names of the winners of the competition held at the Boxing Center will be announced on December 8.

Azerbaijan Championship

1/4 final stage

48 kg

Tural Sariyev ("Neftchi" SC) - Aghasi Aliyev ("Gizil elcek" SC) 5:0

Vusal Isazade ("Qizil elcek" SC) - Hasan Malikov ("Neftchi" SC) - 0:5

Yusif Soltanov (Gara papag" SC) - Gubad Babazade (MIA İK) - won first with full advantage

51 kg

Ali Huseynov ("Neftchi" SC) - Ali Fatullayev (Shamakhi-Ugur K) - won with the second full

advantage

. Yadigar Aliyev ("Sabail" SC) - 0:5

Rasul Rzali ("Zerbe" SC) - Masud Yusifzade (BFL) - did not come to the first fight

57 kg

Kamil Babayev (METE) - Vusal Aliyev (MIA SC) - did not come to the second fight

Shamil Askerov (Neftchi" SC) - Samir Rzayev (Sabail" SC) - won the first one with full advantage

Umid Rustamov (MIA SC) - Ulvi Imanov ("Sabail" SC) - did not come to the second fight

Emil Guliyev (UGM-13) - Edvin Abbasov (Gabala) - 3:2

75 kg

Rasim Aliyev ("Gizil elcek" SC) - Novruzali Guliyev (CSC) - 2:3

Anvar Babayev ("Tehsil" RSC) - Rasim Chobanli (CSC) - 0:5

Elnur Suleymanov ("Neftchi" SC) - Ismail Huseynov (Jalilabad) - 5:0

Farhad Seyidov (CSC) - Kamran Shahsuvarli ("Gabala" SC) - 0 :5

86 kg

Tarlan Mammadov ("Neftchi" SC) - Seyid Seyidov ("Gizil elcek" SC) - won with the second full advantage

Vatan Huseynli (MIA SC) - Ibad Mirzayev (UGM-13) - won with the first full advantage

Ibrahim Ismayilov (Z -1 SC) - Eldar Guliyev ("Neftchi" SC) - 0:5

Heydar Mammadov (MIA SC) - Tural Useynov ("Neftchi" SC) - won with the second full advantage

92 kg

Agil Huseynov ("Gabala" SC) - Rauf Rahimov ("Neftchi" SC) - won with the second full advantage

Rufat Nabiyev (MIA SC) - Ramiz Tarverdiyev (Nakhchivan MR) - won with the first full advantage

Tural Hasanov ("Gizil elcek" ” SC) – Fuad Jafarov (CSC) – 5:0

Mirkhayal Mammadov (Ganja) – Meraj Taghiyev (Sabirabad) – the first won with full advantage

+92 kg

Isa Sulkhayev (Zagatala) - Fariz Isayev ("Gara papag" SC) - 3:2

Parviz Rasulov ("Zerbe" SC) - Aslan Movsumov (MIA SC) - first won

Kanan Hasanli (METE) - Ismail Yagubov ( "Sabail" SC) - won with the second full advantage

Johannes Nuriyev (CSC) - Rufat Hajiyev (BFL) - won with the first full advantage

