Tahir Bakhshiyev: “Finland and Georgia showed how to win through desire. We must fight for every inch on the court” – INTERVIEW FOR IDMAN.BIZ

The Azerbaijan national basketball team has begun the countdown to the start of the European qualifiers. The team has learned all its opponents for the first round of preliminary qualification, including some familiar faces. In an interview with Idman.biz, national team head coach Tahir Bakhshiyev shared his impressions of the draw, the team’s preparation plans, and his coaching philosophy.

– How did you perceive the draw for the first round of the European Championship preliminary qualification?

– We ended up in a group with strong opponents. North Macedonia has always been known for good basketball, and Luxembourg has made significant progress over the past ten years. This is no longer the team we could easily beat back in the day. Ireland is a familiar team for us. Last year, in the World Cup qualifiers, we couldn’t beat them, but I am always optimistic. I believe that if you do everything correctly, prepare properly, and have strong desire, you can win.

– Considering that the first matches will take place in November, is there a preliminary preparation plan?

– There wasn’t a plan before because we needed to wait for the draw to see who we would face. Now we will focus on analysis and gathering data. It’s all standard procedure in situations like this. The main thing is that the players are motivated to win and give not just 100%, but 150% of their capabilities.

– In the last qualifying cycle, we won against Kosovo. What result would be acceptable for us in the upcoming qualifiers?

– We will take it game by game, trying to win each match. Then the result will come. We will study our opponents closely. We are somewhat familiar with the Irish, but we need to examine the others more carefully.

– Let’s talk about the club you head, NTD. How is the season preparation going?

– We have already started training. Not all foreign players are in the team yet, currently there are three. We expect another newcomer in the coming days.

– The team signed American Ladarius Marshall. What other reinforcements can be expected?

– We plan to complete two more foreign player transfers in addition to the four we already have. We will start the season with six foreign players along with local athletes.

– What goals do you have for the new season?

– I have always said and will continue to say that NTD is an ambitious club. Yes, some ABL teams have large budgets – everyone knows that: Sabah, Neftchi, Absheron Lions will play in European cups. But we have always competed for trophies, so there are no changes to those plans. It will be tough, but we will try.

– Surely, over the years, you have developed your own coaching philosophy. Could you describe it?

– Even as a player, I was driven by a desire that I maintain as a coach: an immense desire to win. Without losing your head or burning out, but keeping the main goal unchanged. At the European Championship, Finland and Georgia showed that with this quality, you can achieve a lot and beat opponents like France and Serbia. Yes, they played good basketball and have excellent players, but it wasn’t just their desire that won games. Many didn’t believe it because France and Serbia were considered favorites, but dedication allowed them to win. This proves that what matters is not the names, but what you show on the court.

In our case, opponents of the Azerbaijan national team may seem stronger, both on paper and statistically. But we should not focus on that. You need to step onto the court, know what you are going to do, play at full strength. And then the result will come. The most important thing is the desire to win and to fight for every inch on the court.

Zaki Feyzullayev

Idman.biz