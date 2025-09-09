Azerbaijan’s 3x3 women’s basketball team set for World Series finals debut

The dates for Azerbaijan's 3x3 basketball national team games in the World Women’s Series finals have been confirmed.

According to information provided to Idman.biz by the Basketball Federation, alongside our national team, the decisive stage will feature the Netherlands, Canada, "Rapid", Spain, "Ulaanbaatar Amazons", Latvia, and "Shanghai Red Wings".

Our team, in Group B, will face Canada on September 13 at 11:25, Latvia at 13:25, and "Rapid" at 16:55.

The finals of the World Women’s Series, in which our national team will participate for the first time, will take place in Shanghai on September 13-14.

Idman.biz