9 September 2025
EN

Azerbaijan men’s basketball team announces 2029 EuroBasket qualifiers schedule

Basketball
News
9 September 2025 13:29
26
The schedule for the Azerbaijan men’s national basketball team in the preliminary qualifying round of the 2029 European Championship has been determined.

Our team will play its first game away, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan will face North Macedonia in the opening match. In the last match of the round, our players will host Ireland at home.

2025
November 27 – North Macedonia vs. Azerbaijan
November 30 – Azerbaijan vs. Luxembourg

2026
February 27 – Ireland vs. Azerbaijan
March 2 – Azerbaijan vs. North Macedonia
July 2 – Luxembourg vs. Azerbaijan
July 5 – Azerbaijan vs. Ireland

Teams in each group will play in a round-robin format (home and away matches). In Group A, each team will play 6 games, while in Groups B and C, each team will play 4 games. The winner of each group (the team finishing first) will advance directly to the next stage.

One of the best second-placed teams may also advance additionally (according to FIBA’s general regulations, to balance the groups). Since Group A has 4 teams, results against the team finishing last will not be counted in the battle for the best second place.

