Azerbaijan men’s basketball team announces 2029 EuroBasket qualifiers schedule

The schedule for the Azerbaijan men’s national basketball team in the preliminary qualifying round of the 2029 European Championship has been determined.

Our team will play its first game away, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan will face North Macedonia in the opening match. In the last match of the round, our players will host Ireland at home.

2025

November 27 – North Macedonia vs. Azerbaijan

November 30 – Azerbaijan vs. Luxembourg

2026

February 27 – Ireland vs. Azerbaijan

March 2 – Azerbaijan vs. North Macedonia

July 2 – Luxembourg vs. Azerbaijan

July 5 – Azerbaijan vs. Ireland

Teams in each group will play in a round-robin format (home and away matches). In Group A, each team will play 6 games, while in Groups B and C, each team will play 4 games. The winner of each group (the team finishing first) will advance directly to the next stage.

One of the best second-placed teams may also advance additionally (according to FIBA’s general regulations, to balance the groups). Since Group A has 4 teams, results against the team finishing last will not be counted in the battle for the best second place.

