Bedri Meric: “Our goal is to finish among the top 8 teams”

“The goal of Shaki Basketball Club for the new season is to finish among the top 8 teams.”

Idman.biz reports that the team’s head coach, Bedri Meric, shared this with Report news agency.

The Turkish coach, who recently extended his contract with Shaki, predicted a challenging season in Group A: “This will be my second season with Shaki. Last year we had a great season and finished the championship successfully. But the new season will be somewhat tougher because there are very strong teams in Group A. Three of them participate in European competitions. Additionally, the Ganja club has a strong roster. Last year, NTD won the Azerbaijan Cup and has very valuable coaches. They also manage the national team. In short, tough games await us in Group A. To be honest, our goals in the group are not very high. At minimum, we aim to reach the playoffs and place Shaki among the top 8 teams. Our goal may seem smaller compared to last season, but we must consider reality.”

The coach also noted possible difficulties with training facilities due to the upcoming III CIS Games in Azerbaijan: “We have completed player transfers. We are waiting for new players to join the team. We will start training this week. We will prepare and give our best. Because of the III CIS Games, there will be challenges with the gym, and we will have to play the first games in Baku. But we are used to such difficulties from last season. We will do our best for Shaki.”

The Turkish coach, who also led Shaki last year, signed a new contract with the club two days ago.

Idman.biz