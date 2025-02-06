6 February 2025
EN

Azerbaijan women's basketball team faces final away test in Euro 2025 Qualifiers

Basketball
News
6 February 2025 11:59
7
The Azerbaijan women's basketball team will play their next game today, marking the final away test in the Euro 2025 qualifiers.

The team, coached by Evren Alkaya, will face the Belgian national team in Belgium, Idman.biz reports.

The two teams previously met in Baku, where Azerbaijan suffered a heavy defeat, losing 28–136 to the group leaders.

Euro 2025 Qualifiers – Group C
February 6
23:15: Belgium vs Azerbaijan
Referees: Emma Perri (Ireland), Linn Veyvers (Luxembourg), Aleksandr Mare (France)
Ostende, COREtec Dôme

