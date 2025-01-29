29 January 2025
EN

Ganja head coach: "We deserve to continue our cup journey"

Basketball
News
29 January 2025 17:13
23
Ganja head coach: "We deserve to continue our cup journey"

"We dedicate this victory to our fans," said Ganja basketball club’s head coach, Halil Atlı, following their Azerbaijan Cup Round of 16 victory against Ordu.

Idman.biz reports the Turkish coach emphasized the strong support from the fans throughout the match:
"We play for them. We deserve to continue our journey in the cup and will strive for the best possible result. I have full confidence in my team, and I appreciate my players’ efforts. We used a rotation strategy, and it worked well. We have another game against 'Ordu' coming up, this time in the league. We are ready for it and determined to win again to keep moving forward."

The match, held at Gəncə Sports Palace, ended in an 81-62 victory for the home team.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Guba head coach criticizes referees following loss to Absheron
12:53
Basketball

Guba head coach criticizes referees following loss to Absheron

Guba basketball club's head coach, Shahriyar Asgarov, spoke out about the refereeing errors
Azerbaijan teams learn their opponents for European Championship
09:48
Basketball

Azerbaijan teams learn their opponents for European Championship

The group stage opponents for Azerbaijan’s U16 and U18 boys’ and girls’ national teams

Lankaran coach's dream: First home victory
28 January 18:05
Basketball

Lankaran coach's dream: First home victory

Looking ahead to future success
Tahir Bakhshiyev: "It will be tough in the quarterfinals"
28 January 17:59
Basketball

Tahir Bakhshiyev: "It will be tough in the quarterfinals"

NTD coach reflects on victory and prepares for challenging next match
Colin Golson: "I didn't expect the videos I shot in Sumgayit and Baku to cause such a stir"
28 January 13:17
Basketball

Colin Golson: "I didn't expect the videos I shot in Sumgayit and Baku to cause such a stir"

He mentioned that after leaving NTD, his adaptation to the new team did not take long
Shahriyar Asgarov: "We will aim to make up for league setbacks in the Cup"
28 January 11:59
Basketball

Shahriyar Asgarov: "We will aim to make up for league setbacks in the Cup"

Guba’s head coach focuses on Cup redemption ahead of Absheron clash

Most read

Johnny Depp offers divorce wisdom to Mauro Icardi amid legal battle
28 January 16:03
Football

Johnny Depp offers divorce wisdom to Mauro Icardi amid legal battle

Mauro Icardi seeks guidance from famous American actor Johnny Depp on divorce issues
Al-Nassr to sign Victor Boniface for €60 million
09:21
Football

Al-Nassr to sign Victor Boniface for €60 million

Al-Nassr has reached an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen
Former Champions League player Radja Nainggolan arrested
27 January 16:15
Football

Former Champions League player Radja Nainggolan arrested

Nainggolan has been arrested as part of a cocaine trafficking investigation

Magnus Carlsen defeated by 14-year-old chess prodigy
11:45
Chess

Magnus Carlsen defeated by 14-year-old chess prodigy

In the second round, Russian player David Akhmedov triumphed over the 34-year-old Norwegian