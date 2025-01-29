Ganja head coach: "We deserve to continue our cup journey"

"We dedicate this victory to our fans," said Ganja basketball club’s head coach, Halil Atlı, following their Azerbaijan Cup Round of 16 victory against Ordu.

Idman.biz reports the Turkish coach emphasized the strong support from the fans throughout the match:

"We play for them. We deserve to continue our journey in the cup and will strive for the best possible result. I have full confidence in my team, and I appreciate my players’ efforts. We used a rotation strategy, and it worked well. We have another game against 'Ordu' coming up, this time in the league. We are ready for it and determined to win again to keep moving forward."

The match, held at Gəncə Sports Palace, ended in an 81-62 victory for the home team.

