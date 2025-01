Sabah BK haven't completed another transfer.

According to the club's press service, American player James Eads has signed a two-year contract, Idman.biz reports.

Eads, a 27-year-old defender, has played as a foreign player in Poland, Hungary, and Romania.

Standing at 190 cm, James Eads last played for the Polish club Wilki Morskie.

Idman.biz