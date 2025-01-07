7 January 2025
Team mascot detained by police after attempting to attack referee

Basketball
News
7 January 2025 18:22
Team mascot detained by police after attempting to attack referee

The new mascot of the Goztepe basketball team, named K'ANKA, was detained by police after its debut match.

The mascot was taken to the police station following the game against Kagitspor in Turkiye's 2nd League.

Goztepe introduced its new mascot, a phoenix, named K'ANKA for the first time during the match.

In the final minutes of the game, which Kagitspor won 78-70, technical fouls awarded against Goztepe sparked anger among fans. A fan dressed as the K'ANKA mascot, along with club officials, charged at the referees.

After a dispute with the police, K'ANKA and three club representatives were released after giving their statements at the police station.

