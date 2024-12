Sumgayit basketball team bolstered their lineup with the addition of American guard Eli Lawrence.

Idman.biz reports that the 24-year-old player, standing at 194 cm, has signed a contract with the club until the end of the season.

Lawrence began his professional career in 2019 with the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders, where he played until 2023. His most recent stint was with the Texas A&M Aggies.

Idman.biz