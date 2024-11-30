30 November 2024
Head coach of NTD: "The result of the game was determined by the level difference"

Basketball
News
30 November 2024 16:41
18
Head coach of NTD: "The result of the game was determined by the level difference"

"There's not much to say about the game."

NTD head coach Tahir Bakhshiyev said this in a statement to the club's press service, Idman.biz reports.

The young specialist commented on the game they lost to Sabah with a score of 86:110. According to him, this match was a great lesson for the participants: "At the moment, Sabah is one head ahead of us, and the game showed it." If we can draw the right conclusions and learn from this game, we will improve. This game will be a great experience for us. I would say that the result of the match was determined by the level difference between the teams."

NTD is 4th in group A with 5 points after the IV round.

Idman.biz

