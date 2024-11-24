Will Azerbaijan be able to break Switzerland's winning streak?

Today, Azerbaijan national team, consisting of men's basketball players, will play its next match.

Azerbaijan team will host Switzerland in the 1st qualifying round of the WC-2027 European zone, Idman.biz reports.

Tahir Bakhshiyev's team, which lost to Ireland 3 days ago, will try to make the fans forget about it. The guests, who did not lose until the trip to Baku, want to continue the successful series.

Ireland will test Kosovo in the other match of the group.

WC-2027, 1st qualifying round for the European zone

Group A, round IV

November 24

14:00. Azerbaijan - Switzerland

Referees: Edis Tolga (Turkiye), Kiril Tvauri (Georgia), Todrubas Daskalu and Vlad Teodor (Romania)

Baku Sports Palace