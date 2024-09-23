Lankaran head coach: "Advancing to the playoffs would be great"

"The training process is going well. There are some difficulties and problems, but we are trying to overcome them, realizing that we have a completely new club."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by the head coach of Lankaran basketball club Georgiy Kondrusevich.

The 46-year-old specialist told the club's press service that he did not know much about Azerbaijani basketball until he came to Azerbaijan: "My friend Alexander Rybalko played here and he told me about Azerbaijani basketball. In addition, I watched the Azerbaijani team at the U20 championship in 2017 and had certain impressions."

He also announced the goals of his team: "Our goal is to play interesting basketball and try to win every game. Of course, we should not forget the development of young basketball players of our team. It would not be bad for our young team to advance to the playoffs. Everything depends on us."

Alperen Kilicoglu will be Georgi Kondrusevich's assistant in Lankaran, which will compete in the Azerbaijan Basketball League this season.

Idman.biz