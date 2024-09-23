Kaan Yildirimkanli: "His presence here gave me confidence " - INTERVIEW

Interview of Turkish basketball player Kaan Yildirimkanli , who was recently transferred to Ganja, to Idman.biz

- How did you move to Ganja?

- My manager contacted me about the increase of Turkish coaches in the Azerbaijan Basketball League. He said that this could be a great opportunity for me. I also wanted to move to foreign clubs for a long time. That's why I made this decision.

- What information do you have about Azerbaijani basketball?

- ⁠Experienced coaches I know from Turkiye started coming here, we were watching them and we were getting information about your league. We even heard that more and more people are interested in Ganja club every day. After coming to the club, I saw that all of these are true.

- ⁠Probably, the fact that the head coach of the club is Turkish also influenced your choice...

- ⁠We try to do our work regardless of where we go. Of course, the presence of Halil Atli here gave me confidence. We knew him from Turkiye. I like Atli's basketball knowledge and communication. He has a great influence on my being in Ganja today.

- What will be your main goal in the team?

- First of all, we believe in our coach. A very good team has been formed in a short time. This season, our main goal is to do what our head coach wants us to do on the field, to represent Ganja in a very good form. We will proceed step by step for this.

- What are your thoughts about Ganja city?

- It is a city with warm and friendly people. They treat us very well in meetings with Ganja people. We always feel their attention and care. This is one of the reasons we chose this place. I mostly like to communicate with young people in the city.



Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz