18 September 2024
Guba has started its preparations

18 September 2024 16:25
Guba, which will play in the Azerbaijan Basketball League from the new season, has started preparations.

The team led by Shahriyar Asgarov is preparing for the new season in the gym of Azerbaijan Technical University, Idman.biz reports.

New transfers from the regional club have already joined the camp. Malik Rashad Hunt, Davonte Craven and Levan Gogaladze, the legionnaire who spent the last season in Jalilabad, as well as most of the locals Zaur Pashayev, Fikret Pashayev, Andrey Kondratyev, Huseyn Aliyev, Ulvi Mammadov, Seyidhuseyn Eynullayev, and Mahammadali Mammadzade, also will wear the uniform of Guba this time.

