Azerbaijan will play in Bordeaux

Another tournament in 3x3 type of basketball, in which the women's national team of Azerbaijan will participate, has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijan will participate in the Bordeaux stage of the Women's series.

The tournament will take place on July 9-10. 14 teams that will compete in the competition are known.

The opponents of our national team will be Germany, France, Netherlands, Spain, Poland, Italy, Mongolia, Czech Republic, Israel, Austria, Ireland, Puerto Rico. Hungarian club Gyor will also participate in the tournament in France.

It should be noted that our team, which is participating only in the Gabala stage, will start tomorrow in Clermont-Ferrand. On July 4-5, our national team is waiting for the Freiburg test.

Idman.biz