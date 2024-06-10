10 June 2024
EN

Azerbaijani national team is in the same group as the Netherlands and the Philippines - DRAW

Basketball
News
10 June 2024 18:00
13
Azerbaijani national team is in the same group as the Netherlands and the Philippines - DRAW

The draw for the Clermont-Ferrand stage of the Women's 3x3 basketball series has been made.

Idman.biz reports that the opponents of the Azerbaijan national team and the time of their games have been confirmed.

Azerbaijan is in group D. Our team will meet the Netherlands and the Philippines. On June 14, matches between Azerbaijan and Philippine, followed by Azerbaijan and the Netherlands, will be held.

It should be noted that 12 teams will compete in 4 groups. The first two teams in each group will advance to the quarter-finals.

Idman.biz

Related news

New Azerbaijan coach announces the time he will say goodbye to the main team
17:09
Basketball

New Azerbaijan coach announces the time he will say goodbye to the main team

"We will try to perform well in the B division of the European Championship in Romania"
COMMİTMENT to the Spanish head coach of the Azerbaijani national team
12:55
Basketball

COMMİTMENT to the Spanish head coach of the Azerbaijani national team

This post was assigned to Spaniard Alberto Blanco
Ender Poladkhanli: "We tried to make the Armenians..."
11:27
Basketball

Ender Poladkhanli: "We tried to make the Armenians..."

"If we managed to win, all members of the team have done a great job"
Rivals of Azerbaijan national teams - LIST
09:52
Basketball

Rivals of Azerbaijan national teams - LIST

Spain, Italy and Azerbaijan won this right in the qualifying stages
Leap from Azerbaijan
09:13
Basketball

Leap from Azerbaijan

The ranking table of national teams for 3x3 type of basketball has been announced
Azerbaijan team is in the playoff with the maximum result
9 June 15:27
Basketball

Azerbaijan team is in the playoff with the maximum result

Azerbaijan's men's 3x3 basketball team played in the next game of the European Cup

Most read

Rating tournament: Hasrat Jafarov in the final
9 June 16:25
Wrestling

Rating tournament: Hasrat Jafarov in the final

The wrestling ranking tournament held in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, continues.

The best arenas in the world - Baku Olympic Stadium included
8 June 17:45
Football

The best arenas in the world - Baku Olympic Stadium included

The 100 best stadiums in the world have been announced.

Azerbaijan beat Armenia
8 June 12:34
Basketball

Azerbaijan beat Armenia

Azerbaijan's men's 3x3 basketball team played their first match in the qualification stage of the European Cup
DISCOUNT from Liverpool
8 June 18:00
Football

DISCOUNT from Liverpool

Barcelona is interested in player's service