Azerbaijani national team is in the same group as the Netherlands and the Philippines - DRAW

The draw for the Clermont-Ferrand stage of the Women's 3x3 basketball series has been made.

Idman.biz reports that the opponents of the Azerbaijan national team and the time of their games have been confirmed.

Azerbaijan is in group D. Our team will meet the Netherlands and the Philippines. On June 14, matches between Azerbaijan and Philippine, followed by Azerbaijan and the Netherlands, will be held.

It should be noted that 12 teams will compete in 4 groups. The first two teams in each group will advance to the quarter-finals.

