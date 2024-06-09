Azerbaijan national team is in the semi-final

Azerbaijan's 3x3 women's basketball team played its second game in the European Cup.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijan team met Luxembourg in the tournament held in Pristina, the capital of Kosovo.

Azerbaijani team met Malta in its first match yesterday and won 17:14. Azerbaijan national team, which defeated Luxembourg in the next game, advanced to the semi-finals as the group leader. Azerbaijan team's opponent will be the winner of the Malta-Ireland match.

Cyprus (6 points), Ireland (4), Andorra (2) and Kosovo (0) competed in the other group.

European Cup

Classification stage

Group A

June 9

14:25. Azerbaijan - Luxembourg - 21:8

Tournament table: Azerbaijan - 4, Luxembourg - 2, Malta - 0 points.

It should be noted that the winner of the first stage will qualify directly for the decisive stage of the European Cup. Group runners-up and third-place finishers will cross-over to determine the next team, which will play the other group.

Idman.biz