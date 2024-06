A new appointment has been made to the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation (ABF).

This was announced by the institution's press service, Idman.biz reports.

Farrukh Mahmudov, who recently resigned from the position of chief executive officer of Neftchi Football Club, will work again at ABF. He was appointed the executive vice president of the institution.

It should be noted that Mahmudov, who worked in the federation even before Neftchi, held the position of executive director.

Idman.biz