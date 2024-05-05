5 May 2024
A repeat of the 23-year result

Basketball
News
5 May 2024 13:33
In the NBA playoffs, Anthony Edwards repeated the 23-year result of Kobe Bryant.

Idman.biz reports that the basketball player of Minnesota Timberwolves scored more than 40 points in 2 consecutive games in the playoffs.

Anthony scored 43 points against Denver in the first match of the second round. The successful performance of the 22-year-old basketball player allowed Minnesota to defeat the current champion with a score of 106:99. Before that, he scored 40 points in the 4th game of the series against Phoenix.

It should be noted that in May 2001, Bryant scored more than 40 points in 2 consecutive games with Sacramento (48 points) and San Antonio (45 points).

