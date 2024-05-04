4 May 2024
EN

Evren Alkaya: "We didn't say that it's over"

Basketball
News
4 May 2024 10:35
"We lost the first playoff game very badly. We were not defended as well as we wanted."

Idman.biz reports that Evren Alkaya, head coach of Sarhadchi, said this.

The specialist, who won against Khazri with a score of 71:64 in the 2nd game of the playoff stage of the Azerbaijan Basketball League, said that they learned from the defeat in the first match: "We didn't say that it's over and we continued to work. We saw our problems in defense. We discussed it. In the second leg, we came out to play well in defense and we did it. The opponent scored only 64 points. Khazri has a very strong attack. I also congratulate my players for this, they did not take a step back throughout the match. In the playoffs, teams focus on defense, so the scores are not that big. We are also preparing more seriously against a strong defense, and we will do the same in the next game. We want to stay in the Final Four."

It should be noted that the 3rd match of the series will be held on May 5, as each team won 1 game.

Idman.biz

