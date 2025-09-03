4 September 2025
Azerbaijan represented at BWF Council meeting in Paris

Badminton
News
3 September 2025 13:58
23
The Badminton World Federation (BWF) Council held a meeting in Paris, France.

The meeting brought together BWF Council members from around the world to discuss key governance and strategic issues related to the global development of badminton, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan was also represented at the meeting. Taleh Ziyadov, President of the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation (ABF), participated as a BWF Council member representing Europe.

Taleh Ziyadov was elected to the BWF Council for a four-year term at the 86th BWF Annual General Meeting held in Xiamen, China, in April 2025.

The BWF Council represents 203 member countries worldwide, uniting 600 million badminton fans and 300 million players. The Council’s work focuses on strategic planning, governance oversight, and promoting the development of badminton across all continents.

Azerbaijan recently achieved a significant milestone in the World Championships – Ade Resky Dwichayo, ranked 78th internationally, defeated Japan’s Koki Watanabe, ranked 19th in the world, in the first round. This victory showcased Azerbaijan’s growing competitiveness in international badminton.

