Denmark wins first match - PHOTO

The finals of European Championship in mixed teams in badminton are being held in Baku.
Denmark won the first victory of the final day, Idman.biz reports.
Scandinavians defeated the French team in the mixed doubles category - 1:0.
Idman.biz
The semi-final stage of the European Badminton Championship among mixed teams held in Baku has ended
Huseynov reflected on his match against Anders Antonsen at the European Mixed Team Championships
Azerbaijan’s national badminton team has concluded its run at the European Mixed Team Championships
Why Ade Resky Dwicahyo didn't play against Denmark?
The ranking of Real Madrid’s greatest comebacks in the UEFA Champions League has been revealed
Brazilian football star Neymar’s dedication to gaming is just as serious as his professional career
The UEFA Europa League play-off stage kicked off today with an action-packed slate of first-leg fixtures