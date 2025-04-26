26 April 2025
Azerbaijan to be represented in the supreme body of the Badminton World Federation - PHOTO

86th annual general meeting of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) was held in Xiamen, China.

The delegation of the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation was also invited to the meeting, which was attended by delegations from 143 countries, Idman.biz reports.

Reports from marketing, communication, finance and other committees were heard at the annual meeting. It was noted in the speeches that badminton continues to be successful in the world. In 2025, the fan base of this sport on earth will be 744 million people. 400 million people are actively involved in badminton and it is currently the most popular racket sport in the world. On social media, BWF is followed by 17 million people and is one of the 10 most followed federations along with FIFA and FIBA.

The event saw the election of the Council, which is considered the BWF President and supreme governing body for 2025-2029, as well as the Executive Committee. Taleh Ziyadov, President of the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation, was elected a member of the Council from the European continent for a period of 4 years.

According to the current rules of the BWF, the 20 newly elected Council members will determine the organization's development strategy, committee heads, and internal and external charter rules.

Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, President of the Thailand Badminton Federation, was elected President of the Badminton World Federation.

Azerbaijan Badminton Federation has managed to rise from 85th to 46th place in the world rankings in recent years and consistently hosts international badminton tournaments of various levels.

In 2023, Badminton Europe Confederation (BEC) congress was held in Baku. Azerbaijan Badminton Federation, in accordance with the agreement signed with BWF in 2023 as part of its social responsibility, has supplied badminton organizations in Botswana, Djibouti, Cameroon, Gambia and Madagascar with rackets, shuttlecocks and other necessary sports equipment in order to support the development and popularization of badminton in African countries.

