Ade Resky Dwicahyo leaves field open for inexperienced ones

Ade Resky Dwicahyo, the leading badminton player of Azerbaijan, did not participate in the match against Denmark at the European Mixed Team Championship held in Baku.

Per the information provided by Azerbaijan Badminton Federation to Idman.biz, Dwicahyo was left out of the lineup by head coach Morteza Validarvi's decision.

The coach opted to give younger players a chance in the final group-stage match, which had no significant impact on the standings. Validarvi believed this decision would be beneficial for the younger players to gain experience.

In the men's singles, Ulvi Huseynov played but lost to Anders Antonsen with a score of 0:2 (8:21, 4:21).

Idman.biz