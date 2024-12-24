24 December 2024
Badminton tournaments to be held in other liberated cities after Khankendi

“I believe that in the near future, we will also have the opportunity to organize badminton tournaments in other cities liberated from occupation, following Khankendi.”

Idman.biz reports that this statement was made by Ramil Hajiyev, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation, in an interview with Report.

Hajiyev shared his thoughts on hosting the national badminton championship in Khankendi after 50 years: “While researching the history of badminton in our country, we came across documents showing that the Azerbaijan Championship was held in Khankendi in 1974. We thought it would be meaningful to host the finals of the national championship in Khankendi again after 50 years. The Ministry of Youth and Sports supported our initiative, and with the help of relevant organizations, the finals of the Azerbaijan Badminton Championship were held at Nizami Ganjavi School No. 4.”

He also noted that Mahmud Mammadov, who won silver and bronze medals in three categories at the 1974 tournament in Khankendi, attended this year’s event as an honorary guest. “This was also the first indoor sports competition held in Khankendi. Previously, as you may know, the 1/8 final of the Azerbaijan Football Cup and the Khankendi-Baku ultramarathon in athletics had been organized. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who contributed to making this event a reality.”

The 1974 Azerbaijan Championship held in October included a club competition. The event featured 24 male and 20 female badminton players. Teams from Neftchi, Mehsul, Zenit, Lokomotiv, and Spartak competed for the championship title.

Idman.biz

