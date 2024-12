Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov welcomed the Development Director of the Badminton World Federation (BWF), Ian Wright, on December 16.

During the meeting, discussions centered on the development of badminton in Azerbaijan, collaboration opportunities with the BWF, and other related topics, Idman.biz reports.

The President of the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation, Taleh Ziyadov, also attended the meeting.

Idman.biz