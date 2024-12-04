4 December 2024
Dicky Dwi Pangestu: "We want to do the best for Azerbaijan" - INTERVIEW

Dicky Dwi Pangestu, a member of the Azerbaijani national badminton team, shared his thoughts in an interview with Idman.biz.

- You won gold medals in international tournaments in Zambia and Botswana. How would you evaluate these competitions?

- These tournaments were very important to me. I am very happy to have won gold in both countries."

- As the year ends, what has stood out for you in 2024?

- I have gained a lot of valuable lessons and experiences. I believe I have developed well this year."

- Ade Resky Dwicahyo's successful performances have attracted more attention in the Azerbaijani national team. What do you think about being in his shadow?

- There is competition between us because both of us want to do the best for Azerbaijan in badminton. However, we support each other like a family. I learn a lot from Edi, and I highly value this."

- What do you like most about our country?

- I’ve been in Azerbaijan since 2021. I really love the people here. They are very kind and friendly to me and my whole team. I love Baku and Azerbaijani food. I’m grateful to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation, and all my teammates for their support. I feel at home here. The media has been supporting this sport for 4 years, and badminton is becoming more popular. I can see that people know about it even when I'm in a taxi."

- What are your expectations for the new year?

- My main goal for next year is to participate in the World Championship because it’s one of my dreams. I want to achieve higher success to boost my confidence."

