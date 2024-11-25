Azerbaijani Badminton players win 6 medals in Botswana – PHOTO

The Botswana International 2024, part of the Future badminton series, was held in Botswana, bringing together athletes from Africa and Europe.

According to Idman.biz, the Azerbaijani national team achieved remarkable success, securing 3 gold and 3 bronze medals.

In the men's singles event, Dicky Dwi Pangestu claimed gold, while the duo of Agil Gabilov and Dicky Dwi Pangestu triumphed in the men's doubles. In the mixed doubles category, Agil Gabilov and Era Maftuha earned another gold medal for Azerbaijan.

Additionally, the mixed doubles team of Jahid Alhasanov and Hajar Nuriyeva reached the semifinals, securing a bronze medal.

In the women’s singles category, both Hajar Nuriyeva and Era Maftuha delivered strong performances, each earning a bronze medal.

Idman.biz