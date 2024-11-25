26 November 2024
EN

Azerbaijani Badminton players win 6 medals in Botswana – PHOTO

Badminton
News
25 November 2024 13:02
22
Azerbaijani Badminton players win 6 medals in Botswana – PHOTO

The Botswana International 2024, part of the Future badminton series, was held in Botswana, bringing together athletes from Africa and Europe.

According to Idman.biz, the Azerbaijani national team achieved remarkable success, securing 3 gold and 3 bronze medals.

In the men's singles event, Dicky Dwi Pangestu claimed gold, while the duo of Agil Gabilov and Dicky Dwi Pangestu triumphed in the men's doubles. In the mixed doubles category, Agil Gabilov and Era Maftuha earned another gold medal for Azerbaijan.

Additionally, the mixed doubles team of Jahid Alhasanov and Hajar Nuriyeva reached the semifinals, securing a bronze medal.

In the women’s singles category, both Hajar Nuriyeva and Era Maftuha delivered strong performances, each earning a bronze medal.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan Badminton Federation gifts equipment to Botswana - PHOTO
23 November 11:53
Badminton

Azerbaijan Badminton Federation gifts equipment to Botswana - PHOTO

The Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation, Ramil Hajiyev, attended an event organized by the local badminton association in Botswana as a special guest
Azerbaijani badminton players win 7 medals at Zambia International – PHOTO
18 November 11:25
Badminton

Azerbaijani badminton players win 7 medals at Zambia International – PHOTO

The Azerbaijan national badminton team brought home an impressive haul of 7 medals from the Zambia
Coco Gauff crowned WTA Finals title!
10 November 09:28
Badminton

Coco Gauff crowned WTA Finals title!

The American tennis star clinched the title at the year's premier tournament in women's tennis
Azerbaijani badminton player shines in Indonesia
4 November 12:04
Badminton

Azerbaijani badminton player shines in Indonesia

He excelled in the boys' doubles event at the BLC Open XXV tournament
Keisha Fatimah Azzahra wins silver medal at Yonex Dutch Open
29 October 11:12
Badminton

Keisha Fatimah Azzahra wins silver medal at Yonex Dutch Open

This performance highlights her skill and potential on the international badminton stage
First success for Azerbaijani Badminton Players in Bahrain
28 October 17:11
Badminton

First success for Azerbaijani Badminton Players in Bahrain

The Azerbaijani team is competing in both individual and doubles events

Most read

"Did you forget to take a Goalkeeper?": Azerbaijan's turbulent journey in the UEFA Nations League –RESEARCH
23 November 16:10
Football

"Did you forget to take a Goalkeeper?": Azerbaijan's turbulent journey in the UEFA Nations League –RESEARCH

After falling behind to the Baltic nation, conceding six goals remains a painful reminder of the disappointing finish
Harry Kane breaks Bundesliga record for fastest 50 goals – Full List
23 November 11:57
World football

Harry Kane breaks Bundesliga record for fastest 50 goals – Full List

The list of players who scored their 50th Bundesliga goal in the fewest matches has been revealed
Racing Fan Brings Grandfather’s Skull to Stadium - VIDEO
24 November 16:07
World football

Racing Fan Brings Grandfather’s Skull to Stadium - VIDEO

"This is my grandfather, Valentin Aguilar – a loyal Racing fan"
Lionel Messi will not attend Barcelona's 125th anniversary celebration
23 November 12:45
Football

Lionel Messi will not attend Barcelona's 125th anniversary celebration

Argentine football star Lionel Messi will not be attending the gala concert dedicated to FC Barcelona’s 125th anniversary next week