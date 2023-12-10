10 December 2023
Azerbaijan head coach: "We want to write history"

"After defeating Norway 4:1, we played in the same way against Ireland. Despite the fact that the opponent is ahead in the ranking, we won as a result of good analysis."

Morteza Validarvi, the head coach of the Azerbaijan national team of male badminton players, told Idman.biz.

The team that defeated Ireland 3:2 after Norway in the qualifying round of the European Championship will face the hosts Czech Republic in the playoffs. The Iranian expert said that after the second match, even his opponents welcomed the game of Azerbaijan: "Among those who watched the match with Ireland were the national teams of the Czech Republic, Austria, and Portugal. It is no longer a team that loses to everyone."

According to the expert, they have analyzed the Czech Republic well and want to write a new history: "If we can win, we will be successful in 2 stages for the first time. We want to write another history. The opponent is higher than us in the ranking. But I hope that we will return to Azerbaijan with great joy after winning."

It should be noted that the Azerbaijan-Czech Republic match will start today at 14:00.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz

