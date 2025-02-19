Morteza Validarvi: “Azerbaijan will be on the podium in three years”

Azerbaijan’s national badminton team head coach, Morteza Validarvi, has expressed optimism about the country’s badminton future, believing the team will reach the podium at the European Mixed Team Championships within the next three years.

Speaking to Idman.biz, Validarvi praised the organization of the European Championship, held in Baku from February 12-16, and highlighted the positive feedback from visiting teams:

“Coaches from several teams commended the organization and the excellent conditions provided for athletes and staff. It was a prestigious event, broadcast live across the globe, and the first of its kind in Azerbaijan’s badminton history. I am grateful to the National Olympic Committee, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, our Badminton Federation, and everyone involved in delivering such a high-level tournament. I also appreciate the local media for their thorough coverage of our team’s performance.”

Although Azerbaijan finished last in the tournament, Validarvi stressed that valuable experience was gained, especially by the younger players, who made up half the squad.

“Facing Olympic medalists like Denmark was a rare opportunity. We knew beating the reigning champions would be tough, but it was important for our young athletes to play against top-level opponents. Denmark defeated both England and Spain 5-0, overcame Germany 3-0 in the semifinals, and beat France 3-0 in the final. Notably, our team was the only one to win a women's singles match against Denmark. We also pushed both England and Spain, losing narrowly 2-3.”

The head coach emphasized that the team’s development is on track:

“Our results show that we are moving in the right direction. Our long-term strategy for 2025-2028 is already in motion. By 2028, leading up to the Los Angeles Olympics, we aim to break into the top four at the European Championship. I am confident that in three years, we will be standing on the podium. Today, we are already stronger than several European nations. This is the result of the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation’s proper planning and commitment to growth.”

Validarvi highlighted ongoing investment in young talent:

“Several young athletes are training at top badminton centers abroad, competing internationally, and pursuing their education. These steps are yielding positive results, and I believe we are laying the foundation for future success.”

Despite the team’s last-place finish, Validarvi dismissed any notion of underperformance:

“If you break it down by categories, we are strong in men’s and women’s singles. We are slightly behind in doubles, but we have a plan to address this. We are working hard to close that gap. Success in sports is 40% coaching, 40% the athlete, and 20% luck. Our performances against top teams like Spain and England surprised many. While our main target is the 2028 European Championship, I am confident our young players will bring us good news before then. I believe 2028 will mark a new chapter in Azerbaijan’s badminton history.”

The European Mixed Team Championships took place at Baku Sports Hall from February 12-16.

Denmark claimed their sixth consecutive title, while Azerbaijan finished in last place.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz