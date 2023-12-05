Azerbaijani badminton players’ number of medals in 2023 - PHOTO

The number of medals won by Azerbaijani badminton players in international competitions in 2023 has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that this was reported at the general meeting of the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation.

It was reported that the members of the national team won 30 medals, including 8 gold ones.

At the report-election meeting, the general secretary of the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation, Ramil Hajiyev, presented a report on the organization's activities in 2023. He informed about the tasks and goals to be done in the coming year.

Azerbaijan hosted a number of international badminton competitions and the congress of the European Badminton Confederation. A number of programs related to the development of this sport in the regions have been implemented.

After that, the head coach of the national badminton team, Morteza Validarvi, shared his thoughts on the performance of our athletes in international tournaments and the 5-year strategy covering the years 2023-2028.

Aydan Mammadhasanova, the head of the marketing department of the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation, spoke about the work done on the development of refereeing.

At the meeting, Orkhan Galandarov, a former member of our national team and currently working as a coach, made a presentation on the development of amateur badminton.

After that, an election was held for the membership of the Board of Directors. In order to ensure gender equality, Ilaha Amirbeyova replaced Mirza Orujov on the basis of general voting. Mirza Orujov was elected an honorary member of the board.

Taleh Ziyadov, president of the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation, presented a special memorial gift to Mirza Orujov, who had exceptional services in the development of this sport.

Chapay Mammadov, adviser to the president of the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation, presented an IT platform and a system for calculating the rating of athletes on the official website of the federation. An open discussion with the members was held at the meeting chaired by Taleh Ziyadov, president of the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation. Speaking at the end of the meeting, Ziyadov stated that enough work had been done in two years and shared his notes on the activities of the committees.

Idman.biz