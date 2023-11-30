"Qarabag" - "Molde": The owner of the second place may be known

"Qarabag" will play the next European Cup match today.

According to Idman.biz, the champion of Azerbaijan will be a guest of "Molde" in the V round of the group stage of the European League.

The match to be held in Norway may clarify the destiny of the second place. If the Aghdam representative wins, he will formalize the second stage and advance to the playoffs.

If the opponent wins two balls differently, he will take the second place in the group. Other results in the meeting will determine the name of the owner of this place in the final round.

It should be noted that in the other game of the group, "Hacken" will face "Bayer" in Sweden.

European League,

November 30,

group H, V round

00:00. "Molde" (Norway) - "Qarabag" (Azerbaijan)

Referee: Erik Lambrechts

Molde. "Molde" Stadium

1 Bayer 4 4 0 0 12-2 12

2 Qarabag 4 2 0 2 3-6 6

3 Molde 4 2 0 2 9-5 6

4 Hacken 4 0 0 4 2-13 0

Idman.biz