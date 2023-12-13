Marko Jankovic: "We want the game to be even today, not tomorrow" - INTERVIEW

"A very important game awaits us tomorrow. We are fully prepared for this match and have analyzed the opponent."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by "Qarabag" player Marko Yankovic.

The Montenegrin midfielder answered journalists' questions at the press conference about tomorrow's match with "Hacken" of the Europa League. He said that although the Swedes are in the last place in the tournament table with zero points, l think they are a serious opponent: "We will do our best to finish the game and the group with a good result."

- It is expected to be cold - "Scandinavian weather" in Baku tomorrow, as in the meeting with "Molde" in Norway. To what extent will this affect the players of "Qarabag"? Or can it be considered an advantage for "Hacken"?

- The weather will not cause any problem for us. I don't believe rain can be a problem for anyone. We are all used to rain. On the contrary, we have a great opportunity tomorrow. We want to use it. Everyone wants the game even today, not tomorrow. The team is ready for the game and wants to show it on the field.

- Some of the potential opponents in the Europa League playoffs are almost known. Which opponent would you like to face and which one would not?

- First of all, we must win tomorrow and qualify for the playoffs. After that, we can discuss about the next opponent. We must win the main victory and advanced. The team is well prepared, motivated, we are strong enough to play against any opponent.

It should be noted that the meeting will start at 21:45.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz