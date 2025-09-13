13 September 2025
Japan opens World Athletics Championships with medal in gruelling 35km race walk

13 September 2025 11:26
Japan celebrated the return of a premier global sporting event as home athlete Hayato Katsuki claimed a podium finish in the curtain-raising 35km race walk at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

Idman.biz, citing BBC, reports that sespite organizers moving the race start 30 minutes earlier to beat the heat, temperatures still reached 30°C with humidity exceeding 90%, making conditions extremely challenging.

Canadian winner Evan Dunfee described his nearly two-and-a-half-hour effort as “absolutely brutal.” Four years after Tokyo hosted the postponed 2020 Olympics behind closed doors due to the pandemic, the streets and Japan National Stadium were filled with enthusiastic fans, marking a poignant moment for the host nation.

Nearly 500,000 tickets were sold for the nine-day championships, with night sessions already sold out, signaling strong public support and excitement.

