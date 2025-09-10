Olympic silver medallist Raven Saunders suspended for 30 months

Olympic shot put silver medallist Raven Saunders has been handed a 30-month suspension by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) due to repeated whereabouts failures.

Idman.biz, citing Reuters, reports that the 29-year-old athlete, who claimed silver at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics, had previously served an 18-month suspension in 2023 for similar violations. USADA stated that Saunders’s second rule breach warranted an increased penalty considering the circumstances and her degree of fault. The new 30-month period of ineligibility began on December 26, 2024.

Saunders last competed in August 2024 at a Diamond League meet in Lausanne, shortly after placing 11th out of 12 in the women’s shot put final at the Paris Olympics. USADA emphasized that the heightened sanction reflects the totality of the violations and serves as a reminder of the strict obligations athletes face in maintaining accurate whereabouts information. The suspension effectively sidelines Saunders from major international competitions, impacting her preparation for upcoming events, including potential Olympic qualification.

This case highlights ongoing challenges in enforcing anti-doping rules, particularly with repeated violations, and underscores the importance of compliance in elite athletics.

Idman.biz