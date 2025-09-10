10 September 2025
EN

Olympic silver medallist Raven Saunders suspended for 30 months

Athletics
News
10 September 2025 11:11
15
Olympic silver medallist Raven Saunders suspended for 30 months

Olympic shot put silver medallist Raven Saunders has been handed a 30-month suspension by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) due to repeated whereabouts failures.

Idman.biz, citing Reuters, reports that the 29-year-old athlete, who claimed silver at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics, had previously served an 18-month suspension in 2023 for similar violations. USADA stated that Saunders’s second rule breach warranted an increased penalty considering the circumstances and her degree of fault. The new 30-month period of ineligibility began on December 26, 2024.

Saunders last competed in August 2024 at a Diamond League meet in Lausanne, shortly after placing 11th out of 12 in the women’s shot put final at the Paris Olympics. USADA emphasized that the heightened sanction reflects the totality of the violations and serves as a reminder of the strict obligations athletes face in maintaining accurate whereabouts information. The suspension effectively sidelines Saunders from major international competitions, impacting her preparation for upcoming events, including potential Olympic qualification.

This case highlights ongoing challenges in enforcing anti-doping rules, particularly with repeated violations, and underscores the importance of compliance in elite athletics.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Alham Naghiyev to represent Azerbaijan at Tokyo World Athletics Championships
6 September 12:27
Athletics

Alham Naghiyev to represent Azerbaijan at Tokyo World Athletics Championships

Sprinter aims to advance in 200m after strong performances in European and Balkan competitions
Sifan Hassan to skip world championships for Sydney Marathon
28 August 10:32
Athletics

Sifan Hassan to skip world championships for Sydney Marathon

Olympic champion prioritizes first Sydney major over Tokyo return
Azerbaijani referee Teymur Akhundov appointed to prestigious athletics meet in Poland - PHOTO
9 August 17:00
Athletics

Azerbaijani referee Teymur Akhundov appointed to prestigious athletics meet in Poland - PHOTO

AAF official to oversee fair play and anti-doping compliance at "Mityng Ambasadorow" competition
Nazim Babayev misses higher medal due to technical issues at Kazakhstan memorial
4 August 18:05
Athletics

Nazim Babayev misses higher medal due to technical issues at Kazakhstan memorial

Azerbaijani athlete wins bronze in long jump at the XXXIV Gosanov Memorial despite challenging conditions
Maharram Sultanzade: "It is still too early to talk about the lineup for the World Championship"
1 August 16:44
Athletics

Maharram Sultanzade: "It is still too early to talk about the lineup for the World Championship"

The Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation gave a statement
Anna Skidan to miss World Athletics Championship
1 August 14:55
Athletics

Anna Skidan to miss World Athletics Championship

Azerbaijani hammer thrower, a four-time Olympian, is on maternity leave and will skip the Tokyo event in September

Most read

Nottingham Forest reveals leading candidates for new head coach
9 September 11:16
Football

Nottingham Forest reveals leading candidates for new head coach

Postecoglou, Mourinho, and Silva among names considered following Nuno Espirito Santo’s departure
Azerbaijan part ways with head coach Fernando Santos - PHOTO/VIDEO
8 September 12:09
Football

Azerbaijan part ways with head coach Fernando Santos - PHOTO/VIDEO

U-21 coach Aykhan Abbasov to lead team against Ukraine in World Cup qualifier
Azerbaijan holds final training ahead of Ukraine clash - PHOTO/VIDEO
8 September 12:24
Football

Azerbaijan holds final training ahead of Ukraine clash - PHOTO/VIDEO

Press invited to first 15 minutes as World Cup qualifier approaches on 9 September
Seven matches scheduled in 2026 World Cup qualifiers today
8 September 10:31
Football

Seven matches scheduled in 2026 World Cup qualifiers today

Games across four groups to kick off at 22:45 Baku time