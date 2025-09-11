State employees compete in athletics at Baku Athletics Center - PHOTO

As part of the "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty," an athletics competition was held at the Baku Athletics Center among employees of state institutions.

The event was jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation, with 42 participants (32 men and 10 women) representing 11 state institutions, Idman.biz reports.

In the women's long jump, Zakiyya Karimli and Afsana Mehdiyeva (both from the Ministry of Emergency Situations) and Esmira Nasraddinova (SOCAR) were among the prize-winners. In the men's category, Yevgeniy Kasilov (MES) took first place, Vusal Rasulzada (“AzerGold” JSC) came second, and Rustam Rustamov (SOCAR) finished third.

In the 60-meter race for women, Zakiyya Karimli secured first place, Malakkhanim Mammadova second, and Leyla Aliyeva (all three from MES) third. Among men, the top three were Ilkin Alizada, Yevgeniy Kasilov (both MES), and Akif Azizov (“AzerGold” JSC).

In the women's 400-meter race, Malakkhanim Mammadova finished first, Leyla Aliyeva second, and Pari Rahimova (all three from MES) third. In the men's 800-meter race, all three podium positions were claimed by MES employees: Ali Hajiyev won gold, Jalal Suleymanov silver, and Ilgar Mammadov bronze.

