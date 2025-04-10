Uzeyir Soylamaz: “This land is sacred to me”

“I would love to take part in a race like this again.”

These were the words of Turkish athlete Uzeyir Soylamaz, winner of the first stage of the Gabala-Khankendi Ultramarathon, in a statement to journalists, Idman.biz reports.

Sharing his impressions of the marathon, Soylamaz expressed deep emotion:

“Seeing photos of martyrs everywhere was heartbreaking. This land is sacred to me because many people have given their lives for every inch of it. We hope there will be no more loss of life going forward. I was especially moved to know that these beautiful places have been liberated from occupation. Although I’ve competed in races in Baku before, this was my first time running on these lands. It truly felt like I was in my own country.”

The athlete also noted that the race wasn’t physically exhausting for him:

“I’m very happy with the result. I can’t say I was extremely tired—this is a normal distance for a professional athlete like me. I reached the finish line early today, but tomorrow’s stage will be longer and more challenging.”

The marathon, which began in Gabala, designated as the Sports Capital, will cover a total of 192 kilometers and conclude in Khankendi. It is organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Baku City Circuit, and the Athletics Federation, and will wrap up on April 13.

